3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $439,900

Fixed on a half acre lot, in the Emerald Estates neighborhood near Frenchtown, sits this soon to be completed home. Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this new construction home is made up of 1,662 Sq. Ft. of well designed living space, set across a single level. Vaulted ceilings, modern fixtures and appliances, and a spacious main suite are all on display in this house and offer a comfortable living enviroment. The exterior space includes an attached 2 car garage, a covered back patio, and a large back yard, which is ideal for entertaining guests or relaxing and taking in the views. With close proximity to walking and biking trails, as well as Frenchtown and Missoula, this property offers a perfect location for both amenities and outdoor recreation.