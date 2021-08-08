3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $439,900

Welcome to Pleasant View! Walking distance to Hellgate Elementary & Hellgate Middle School (K-8th). Biking and walking distance to great shopping & restaurants as well! This single level floor plan features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a large living room space, updated kitchen with bar seating and dining room. The spacious master bedroom provides a full ensuite bathroom and large walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms across the hallway and guest bathroom. A full remodel was performed on the interior of this beautiful home. You will find new hard surface flooring and carpet throughout, fresh paint, new counter-tops and new plumbing fixtures on the sinks and shower/tubs. There's more! The backyard has a brand new paver patio, great for entertaining.