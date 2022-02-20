 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $440,000

This tastefully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Pleasant View home is situated on an end lot with gorgeous mountain views, raised garden beds, and underground sprinklers. This home is immediately adjacent to an open park and has a large, fully fenced backyard for your privacy and convenience. The kitchen features lovely, white Corian counters, nicely painted cabinets and plenty of natural light. An open concept and vaulted ceilings add to the spacious ease of entertaining in this main-level-living home. The primary bedroom is located down the hall and features a spacious walk-in closet, and an en-suite bathroom with stunning claw-foot soaking tub. Right around the corner from the primary bedroom are two additional bedrooms and full bathroom.

