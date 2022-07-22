3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $449,000

This 2-story town home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a single-car garage. The main level offers wood accent beams, a spacious living room, well planned kitchen with a gas stove, island and the guest bathroom. The upstairs master bedroom suite includes a generously sized walk-in closet. W/D is located near all bedrooms on upper level. Bring your fire pit and set up on the back concrete patio and small yard backs up to a drainage ditch with nice trees surrounding offering you a more private setting. Home is in great condition. For more information call or text Barbie Creveling at 406-880-4264 or your real estate professional.