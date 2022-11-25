ONE LEVEL LIVING in Frenchtown's newest offering located at Emerald Estates. Located close to Frenchtown schools and the walking path, this 3 bedroom 2 bath home features a large privacy fenced back yard, underground sprinklers, and a covered back porch on the exterior. Inside is accented by alder wood trim, LVP throughout the main living area, central air conditioning, open kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and large finished garage. For more info text: BRE to: 59559. For additional details call Jeremy Williams at 406-926-6767 or your Real Estate professional.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $449,000
