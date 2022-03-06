Lots of small surprises in this adorable 3 bedroom/1 bathroom bungalow located in the heart of Missoula. When you open the front door you're greeted with tastefully done rustic finishes, warm hues and a bright open floor plan. The basement consists of a nice sized bedroom and a storage area. Enjoy the fenced backyard and triple detached garage too! Call Jerry Hogan at 406-546-7270 or your real estate professional for more information.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $449,900
