 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $449,900

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $449,900

Lots of small surprises in this adorable 3 bedroom/1 bathroom bungalow located in the heart of Missoula. When you open the front door you're greeted with tastefully done rustic finishes, warm hues and a bright open floor plan. The basement consists of a nice sized bedroom and a storage area. Enjoy the fenced backyard and triple detached garage too! Call Jerry Hogan at 406-546-7270 or your real estate professional for more information.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News