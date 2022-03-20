Turn Key 3 bed plus bonus, 2 bath South Hills Home with newer metal siding, windows, roof, and composite decking. The kitchen has been remodeled with solid surface counter tops and cabinets. The Living Room has faux wood plank flooring, a gas fire place and a large picture window with gorgeous views. Main floor has 2 bedrooms and a bath. The Lower level has an additional bedroom with a bonus room/second family living space. The garage has space for extra storage or a small workshop area. The large fenced backyard has a play set with elevated deck for stunning valley views, offering a perfect vista for watching fireworks and sunsets. Home is equipped with A/C and underground sprinklers, and an out door storage shed.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Public social gatherings previously hosted at the president’s house will be moved to the Prescott House on campus. Additionally, the president will receive a housing stipend.
Although the sow and three cubs of the year haven’t yet been seen this spring, a group of activists have already sent letters to state and federal officials calling for the grizzlies’ protection.
Missoula lawyer Milton Datsopoulos, whose legal career ranged from student malfeasance to the core of Montana’s mining economy, has died at 81.
The developers are attempting to price the homes to buyers who earn between 80% and 120% of Area Median Income.
The project received $269,000 in Tax Increment Financing funds to help with asbestos removal, utility relocation and the creation of new public parking.
Jane Mann lost her daughter, Tasia Mann, last spring to a fentanyl overdose in Missoula.
Evan D. Petroff, 33, is charged with two felonies and four misdemeanor counts.
The two-story garage on a residential property is believed to complete loss.
Looney's classes will be covered by existing faculty in the department for the remainder of the semester and he is expected to return to campus next school year.
A member of the Missoula city council, Mike Nugent, said that state lawmakers have prohibited Missoula from implementing rent control.