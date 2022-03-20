 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $450,000

Turn Key 3 bed plus bonus, 2 bath South Hills Home with newer metal siding, windows, roof, and composite decking. The kitchen has been remodeled with solid surface counter tops and cabinets. The Living Room has faux wood plank flooring, a gas fire place and a large picture window with gorgeous views. Main floor has 2 bedrooms and a bath. The Lower level has an additional bedroom with a bonus room/second family living space. The garage has space for extra storage or a small workshop area. The large fenced backyard has a play set with elevated deck for stunning valley views, offering a perfect vista for watching fireworks and sunsets. Home is equipped with A/C and underground sprinklers, and an out door storage shed.

