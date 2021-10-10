 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $450,000

Situated on a lovely corner lot directly across from the Bugbee Nature Preserve in Missoula's desirable Rattlesnake neighborhood, this bright and cheery 3 bedroom home is in great condition and ready for new owners. Missoula Avenue is a wonderful one way street dedicated to walking and biking and offers super close proximity to the University, Downtown, and the spectacular Rattlesnake Recreation Area. Location, location, location best describes this cute home that features updated electrical, metal siding and a virtually maintenance free yard. Quiet and appealing, you'll enjoy the gas fireplace in the winter and the sounds of birds and wildlife in the spring. This home is a winner. Call John Herring at 406-544-1742 or your real estate professional.

