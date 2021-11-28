3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $450,000

This move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in the Franklin to the Fort area in Missoula and everything about this home says ''Welcome''. The main level has a beautiful kitchen, large living room and dining area, a 1/2 bath for your guests and a large laundry area. It offers an open floor plan and is bright and cheery. The upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The very large master bedroom and bath is a luxury we all want these days. There are 2 walk-in closets in the master bedroom. The remaining 2 bedrooms are also quite large with great closet space and there is a 2nd full bath on this upper level. The single car garage is a plus as well as the parking pad adjacent to the garage.