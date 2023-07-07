Conveniently Located 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath w/ Single-Car Attached Garage Townhome Backing to an Irrigation Ditch and Beautiful Trees ~ No Rear Neighbors for Privacy. The Main Level Offers Wood accent Beams, Spacious Living Room, Well Planned Kitchen w/ Gas Stove, Huge Island, Pantry and Guest Bathroom. The Upstairs Primary Suite Includes a Generously Sized Walk-In Closet and Private Bath. W/D is Located Near All Bedrooms on Upper Level. Bring Your Fire Pit and String Patio Lights to Set Up on the Back Concrete Patio. Home is in Great Condition!
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The closure would take place from fall 2024 through spring 2026.
Montana will get $629 million in federal funding for high-speed internet infrastructure, federal officials announced Monday.
The tribe said, to their knowledge, the Blackfeet Nation is the first tribe in America to return free-roaming buffalo to their native habitat.
Rescue personnel were able to reach the people with an all-terrain vehicle and a rescue boat.
The proposed change to the Montana School Board Association (MTSBA) principles reflect a “completely different landscape” with a part of Monta…