Conveniently Located 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath w/ Single-Car Attached Garage Townhome Backing to an Irrigation Ditch and Beautiful Trees ~ No Rear Neighbors for Privacy. The Main Level Offers Wood accent Beams, Spacious Living Room, Well Planned Kitchen w/ Gas Stove, Huge Island, Pantry and Guest Bathroom. The Upstairs Primary Suite Includes a Generously Sized Walk-In Closet and Private Bath. W/D is Located Near All Bedrooms on Upper Level. Bring Your Fire Pit and String Patio Lights to Set Up on the Back Concrete Patio. Home is in Great Condition!