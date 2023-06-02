Quality built three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath townhome that offers a combination of comfort, style, and convenient amenities. Upon arrival, you'll notice the appealing curb appeal, with a charming facade and an attached single-car garage. Step inside and be greeted by an open floor plan that seamlessly connects the living areas. The main level boasts an inviting living room, perfect for relaxing or entertaining guests. The crown molding detailing adds a touch of elegance throughout the space, creating a sophisticated ambiance. Large windows fill the room with natural light, enhancing the warm and welcoming atmosphere. Adjacent to the living area, you'll find the well-appointed kitchen, which showcases beautiful granite countertops, offering an abundance of workspace and a stylish aesthetic. Whether you're preparing a quick meal or hosting a dinner party, this kitchen is sure to exceed your culinary expectations. The main level also includes a half bathroom and access to the garage. The upper-level features three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The primary suite is a peaceful retreat, with ample space, a walk-in closet, and an ensuite bathroom. This property is equipped with a smart technology front door lock, camera doorbell, and Nest thermostat, as well as central air conditioning, ensuring a comfortable climate throughout the year. No matter the season, you'll always come home to a cool and refreshing environment. In addition to the tastefully designed interior, this townhome also offers a private, fenced yard. The fenced yard is perfect for outdoor gatherings, gardening, or simply enjoying being outside. Location is key, and this townhome is ideally situated close to the MT Conservation Seedling Nursery. Nature enthusiasts will appreciate the easy access to walking, biking, and running trails, offering a perfect escape into the outdoors. Please contact Jen Clement at 406.360.9849 or your real estate professional.