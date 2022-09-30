3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $452,990

*NEW* Welcome to 44 Ranch! To be built. Alternative floor plans available: Clearwater, Durham, Edgewood, Hudson, Jordan, or Targhee. Get up to $20k to help you get into your dream home now through Oct. 31st! No construction loan needed!The 1148-square-foot Alderwood has long been a favorite for those seeking both comfort and function in a modestly-sized single-level home. High vaulted ceilings add volume to the already expansive living room, overlooked by the open kitchen, and adjoining dining area. The generous main suite boasts its own private bathroom and a substantial oversized closet. The additional two bedrooms are equally sizable and share a second bathroom. A large laundry closet offers valuable storage space to this incredibly efficient home.