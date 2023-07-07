Welcome to 2374 Aspen Grove in Missoula, MT—a captivating townhome adjacent to a scenic park and walking trail. This charming residence offers a fenced yard, providing a secure space for the pets. Inside, an open floorplan awaits, combining comfort and style seamlessly. With 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a large master suite featuring a walk-in closet, this property offers ample space for relaxation and privacy. Enjoy the comfort of air conditioning throughout the home, ensuring a pleasant environment year-round. Conveniently located near a bus stop and in a central area of Missoula, this home provides easy access to transportation and the vibrant amenities of the city. Mountain views and an ideal location further enhance the appeal of this remarkable home. Don't miss the opportunity to make 2374 Aspen Grove your own. For more info text: BRE to: 59559. For additional details call Jeremy Williams @ 406-926-6767 or your Real Estate professional.