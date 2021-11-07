 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $459,000

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $459,000

Situated on almost a half an acre, this main level living home has all the midcentury modern charm you're looking for. Inside, you will find a spacious living room with a double-sided fireplace leading to the kitchen and separate dining room. Down the hall is the private oversized master bedroom with a large walk-in shower. Outside, mature trees give you privacy to enjoy the yard--perfect for those Montana evenings we all enjoy so much. Call Blayne Larson at 406-207-5749, or your real estate professional.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News