3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $459,000

Situated on almost a half an acre, this main level living home has all the midcentury modern charm you're looking for. Inside, you will find a spacious living room with a double-sided fireplace leading to the kitchen and separate dining room. Down the hall is the private oversized master bedroom with a large walk-in shower. Outside, mature trees give you privacy to enjoy the yard--perfect for those Montana evenings we all enjoy so much.