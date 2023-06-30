Immaculate 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome in move in condition! Centrally located to all city services. Bus stop is right next door. Enjoy the covered front patio. The main level features an open floor plan with high ceilings. Gourmet kitchen with large island and granite countertops, a gas range, ample kitchen cabinets and recessed lighting. The back yard is fully fenced, with a large concrete patio and newly sodded yard. Upstairs is the spacious master suite, with nice views, an awesome walk in closet and dual sinks! Two additional bedrooms and the washer dryer is in the hallway. This townhome also has additional parking in the street.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $462,500
