Conveniently Located 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath w/ Single-Car Attached Garage Townhome Backing to an Irrigation Ditch and Beautiful Trees ~ No Rear Neighbors for Privacy. The Main Level Offers Wood accent Beams, Spacious Living Room, Well Planned Kitchen w/ Gas Stove, Huge Island, Pantry and Guest Bathroom. The Upstairs Primary Suite Includes a Generously Sized Walk-In Closet and Private Bath. W/D is Located Near All Bedrooms on Upper Level. Bring Your Fire Pit and String Patio Lights to Set Up on the Back Concrete Patio. Home is in Great Condition!
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $465,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Due to a battle between the two garbage hauling companies, 13,000 tons of Missoula's trash have to go over a mountain pass to Helena every month.
After about four hours of deliberation, a Missoula jury found Staryal Johnston, 34, guilty of one count of deliberate homicide and one count o…
A Missoula couple were recently shocked when a new landlord raised rent by over $700 a month on their apartment and won't let them keep living there.
Steele has overseen the 2.4-million-acre Flathead National Forest in northwest Montana since January 2020.
The car was located in a parking lot near 250 E. Spruce Street.