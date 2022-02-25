3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $465,000

Location, Location, Location! This new home just completed in November 2021 is completely turn key with all the furnishings. The home boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths, an open kitchen/living concept featuring a full accompaniment of stainless appliances including a gas range, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer, dryer and pantry with custom window coverings throughout. The large master suite includes 2 closets, an En suite bathroom with a view of the backyard and the irrigation canal on the back of the property. Heating/air-conditioning is provided through an efficient mini-split system ant the heated tuck-under garage is insulated for convenience in the winter.