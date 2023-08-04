Discover the enchanting 2392 Aspen Grove, a delightful residence nestled in the heart of Missoula, MT. This charming home boasts a fenced yard, providing a safe haven for your beloved pets. Step inside to be greeted by an inviting open floorplan, seamlessly blending comfort and style. Offering 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a spacious master suite with a walk-in closet, this property grants you ample space for both relaxation and solitude. Experience the luxury of year-round comfort with air conditioning that spans throughout the entire home. The convenience of being situated near a bus stop and in a central area of Missoula ensures easy access to transportation and the vibrant amenities of the city. Take in breathtaking mountain views and revel in the perfect location that adds to the allure of this remarkable home. Don't let this opportunity pass you by! For more info text: BRE to: 59559. For additional details call Jeremy Williams @ 406-926-6767 or your Real Estate professional.