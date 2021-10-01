3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $469,000

New construction! This gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home, situated on a half acre lot, is located in the Emerald Estates neighborhood, just outside of Frenchtown. Comprising of 1,524 Sq. Ft., this house is set across a single level of living space and includes modern appliances and fixtures, vaulted ceilings, and a spacious owner's suite with a large walk-in closet and attached bath. The home also comes complete with an open floor plan connecting the living room, kitchen, and dining area. Exterior features include an attached 3 car garage, a covered back patio, and an expansive yard. This property offers a convenient location to both amenities and outdoor activities, being just minutes away from Frenchtown and 20 minutes to downtown Missoula.