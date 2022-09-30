3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $472,990

*NEW* To be built. Alternative floor plans available: Edgewood, Hudson, Orchard, Snowbrush, Orchard Encore and Waterbrook. Get up to $20k to help you get into your dream home now through Oct. 31st! Construction loan not needed!The 1235 square-foot Clearwater proves that a mid-size home can be more than it appears. Vaulted ceilings span the dining room as well as the spacious living room. An optional partition can separate these rooms for private dining and living spaces. The kitchen provides ample counter space and cupboard storage is uniquely positioned in the front of the home. The main suite is expansive and features two spacious closets and an ensuite with dual vanity.