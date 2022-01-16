This little gem sits on a quiet cul-de-sac ideally situated between downtown Missoula and the Rattlesnake Wilderness. The charming 3 BD/1.5 BA mid-century modern home boasts many updates. Highlights include refinished wood floors; updated kitchen with tile floor, custom cultured marble countertops, refinished original custom kitchen cabinetry, newer cooktop, dishwasher and refrigerator; and completely renovated main bathroom with subway tile shower surround, tile floor, refinished vanity with new sink, faucet and custom cultured marble countertop. Essential exterior updates include new garage door, front door and rear gutters and downspouts. See the full list of updates in associated docs. The laundry room houses a convenient half bath.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $475,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 25-year-old Colorado skier missing since Thursday was found deceased Friday on the Idaho side of the divide.
Grizzlies helped Doug Peacock heal after his traumatizing service as a Green Beret in Vietnam. In return, the author and filmmaker has dedicated his life to advocating for the bears.
The 122-room, four-story WoodSpring Suites Hotel is located at 3035 Stockyard Road, just off North Reserve Street.
"The agreed-upon purchase price assumes rent increases and higher profitability in order to justify the sales price," said a letter from the property management company.
After the chase concluded, an unoccupied Missoula police car was struck by an oncoming train. No one was injured and no other vehicles were involved, according to a news release.
John T. Mosby was charged with felony sexual assault and misdemeanor indecent exposure in 2005 following an incident in the showers at a local gym.
Omicron is driving another COVID spike in Missoula, worrying local health officials and doctors who are concerned it could put more strain on the local health care system.
Unauthorized camping in Missoula will no longer be allowed, and the new site was set up using federal funds.
Castle Rock Construction wanted to build 59 units on the 1.65 acre plot. The decision means they will only be able to build 44 units.
Missoula County Public Schools trustees met for fewer than four minutes at their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday night because trustee Mike Gehl refused to wear a mask in the boardroom.