3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $475,000

This little gem sits on a quiet cul-de-sac ideally situated between downtown Missoula and the Rattlesnake Wilderness. The charming 3 BD/1.5 BA mid-century modern home boasts many updates. Highlights include refinished wood floors; updated kitchen with tile floor, custom cultured marble countertops, refinished original custom kitchen cabinetry, newer cooktop, dishwasher and refrigerator; and completely renovated main bathroom with subway tile shower surround, tile floor, refinished vanity with new sink, faucet and custom cultured marble countertop. Essential exterior updates include new garage door, front door and rear gutters and downspouts. See the full list of updates in associated docs. The laundry room houses a convenient half bath.