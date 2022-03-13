3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $475,000

This well cared for 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on a corner lot in the Pleasant View neighborhood. This open floor plan offers custom built-in shelving, stainless appliances in the kitchen, a gas fireplace and access to the patio in the living area, handicap accessible features throughout and new flooring. Outside you will find a concrete patio, a shed for garden tools or would make a great hobby room. The fencing around the backyard creates a private oasis, along with the many different landscaping features and gardens.