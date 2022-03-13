This well cared for 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on a corner lot in the Pleasant View neighborhood. This open floor plan offers custom built-in shelving, stainless appliances in the kitchen, a gas fireplace and access to the patio in the living area, handicap accessible features throughout and new flooring. Outside you will find a concrete patio, a shed for garden tools or would make a great hobby room. The fencing around the backyard creates a private oasis, along with the many different landscaping features and gardens.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $475,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
"I want folks to know I’m still very much at the helm, but if I am incapacitated and no longer able to meet the obligations of this job, I’ll step down.”
Missoula County saw the third-highest number of new taxpayers at 2,083, behind only Gallatin and Flathead counties.
Devin N. Farley and Cheye A. Andrade were arrested Sunday and face multiple drug-related felony charges.
Alfred “Toby” Bridges faces multiple warrants for his arrest due to his failure to appear in court for two additional charges of illegally shooting a black bear over bait.
Officers are investigating the accident, which happened around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Raser Drive and Cemetery Road.
Christopher R. Clark is charged with two counts of criminal distribution of dangerous drugs and three counts of criminal endangerment, all felonies.
Lennix J. Veal, 18, is charged with one felony count of criminal endangerment along with three misdemeanors.
Brandon J. Blackwell, 23, was indicted on one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and one count of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.
Parker A. Abbott, 18, is charged with one felony count of intimidation. He is held on $250,000 bail.
The lions also appeared habituated to people, according to landowners and visitors on the 2,163-acre Wild Horse Island in Flathead Lake.