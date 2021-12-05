3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $479,000

Perfectly positioned, beautifully presented and light-filled, this is a relaxed home offering easy-care living for the modern buyer. The layout offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms as well as multiple living spaces throughout the 2,440sqft floorplan.A stone-surround fireplace warms the formal living room and there is also a bonus room ready for use as an office, playroom or recreation room. For those who love to cook, the kitchen is bright and large with ample storage, a dishwasher and a skylight that illuminates the space.Outside, a huge backyard will delight those who love to move and play and there are easy-care gardens and mature trees so you can spend your weekends hosting friends for a summertime cookout.You will live in the Lewis and Clark district at the foothills of