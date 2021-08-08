3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $479,000

Two single family homes, situated on one lot, in the very popular Lewis and Clark neighborhood. The possibilities are endless! These homes have the same legal description and are zoned R5.4 which allows for one single home and one accessory dwelling unit. Great location, close to the U of M and blocks from a bus stop. Both units offer 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, living room, kitchen and washer/dryer hookups. Units are both currently rented. The front unit is on a year lease and the back unit is month to month. They both include a shared storage shed and offers individually fenced yards. The back unit has alley access and both units have private parking. Agent related to seller.