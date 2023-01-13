 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $479,900

ALMOST NEW....single family home in Hellgate Village offers low maintenance living adjacent to the common area. This well appointed home features an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops accented by two-story ceilings and, two-car garage on the main level, plus a shared parking stall located on the Common Area by the garage. The second level offers a second story deck with great views to the east, perfect for morning coffee overlooking the common area. All three bedrooms and full bath finish off the second level. High-quality contemporary finishes have been selected for the interior giving this home a clean modern feel. Home is also located in the Hellgate Elementary School District.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News