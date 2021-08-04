3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $479,900

Perfect 44 Ranch home right across the street from the park! The main level has 2 good size bedrooms, a full bath and an open kitchen/dining/living area. The kitchen is very functional with nice appliances and cabinets, subway tile back splash, farmers sink and a contemporary faucet. The entire upstairs is a master suite with vaulted ceilings and a separate sitting area (home office?). The full basement is ready to be finished with egress windows for 2 more bedrooms, a future bath and living area. At the time of construction the home also received upgraded tile floors, upgraded lighting, nest thermostat, a/c and underground sprinklers. Covered front porch, fenced back yard with a patio and a good size attached garage.