3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $480,000

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the 44 Ranch Subdivision. This 2 story home was built in 2015 and features an open living space. The living room has an electric built-in fireplace and wiring on the wall for a flat-screen. The kitchen has plenty of counter space with an island and stainless steel appliances with a gas range. Dining area has a sliding glass door that leads out to the covered patio! Great entertaining space. The main floor has a laundry room with cabinets and counter space, includes the stackable washer and dryer, and also has a 1/2 bathroom for guests. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. One bedroom has a murphy bed so there is space for a workout room or office. The master bedroom has a closet and an attached bathroom.