 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $480,000

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $480,000

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $480,000

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the 44 Ranch Subdivision. This 2 story home was built in 2015 and features an open living space. The living room has an electric built-in fireplace and wiring on the wall for a flat-screen. The kitchen has plenty of counter space with an island and stainless steel appliances with a gas range. Dining area has a sliding glass door that leads out to the covered patio! Great entertaining space. The main floor has a laundry room with cabinets and counter space, includes the stackable washer and dryer, and also has a 1/2 bathroom for guests. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. One bedroom has a murphy bed so there is space for a workout room or office. The master bedroom has a closet and an attached bathroom.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

$100K bond set for Missoula sex assault suspect
Local News

$100K bond set for Missoula sex assault suspect

Kevin W. Sandberg, 59, appeared in Missoula County Justice Court on Friday afternoon. He is charged with one count of sexual intercourse without consent and one count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs, both felonies.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News