New Townhome Under Construction Now. 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath 2 Storey featuring open concept design. Lower level with 9' ceilings, kitchen, dining room, living room, 1/2 bath and single car attached garage. Second level features the primary bedroom and bathroom suite with walk-in tile shower, double vanities and two closets. Two additional bedrooms and the laundry room are upstairs. Kitchen highlights include white shaker cabinets with a large island, quartz tops, under cabinet lighting and a GE appliance package. Air conditioning included. Natural gas heat. Fully landscaped with U/G sprinklers. This townhouse is efficiently designed with the goal of providing a great value without sacrificing the quality of finishes. Still time to choose your own colors and finishes. Call Mark Twite 406-880-1956 or your real estate professional for more information Listing Broker is related to the seller.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $485,000
