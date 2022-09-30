3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $485,990

*NEW* Welcome to 44 Ranch! To be built. Alternative floor plans available: Clearwater, Durham, Edgewood, Hudson, Jordan, or Targhee. Get up to $20k to help you get into your dream home now through Oct. 31st! No construction loan needed!The Durham makes every bit of its 1323 square feet, offering great comfort in a modestly sized single-level plan. Featuring an alley-access garage, the home has extraordinary street appeal. The spacious living room adjoins the dining room, and the efficiently planned kitchen boasts ample counter space and cupboard storage. An expansive main suite features a dual vanity bathroom and a large closet. The other 2 sizable bedrooms (one may be converted into an optional den) boast large closets and share the 2nd bathroom.