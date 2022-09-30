*NEW* Welcome to 44 Ranch! To be built. Alternative floor plans available: Clearwater, Durham, Edgewood, Hudson, Jordan, or Targhee. Get up to $20k to help you get into your dream home now through Oct. 31st! No construction loan needed!The Durham makes every bit of its 1323 square feet, offering great comfort in a modestly sized single-level plan. Featuring an alley-access garage, the home has extraordinary street appeal. The spacious living room adjoins the dining room, and the efficiently planned kitchen boasts ample counter space and cupboard storage. An expansive main suite features a dual vanity bathroom and a large closet. The other 2 sizable bedrooms (one may be converted into an optional den) boast large closets and share the 2nd bathroom.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $485,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jessica N. Rodney, 42, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of negligent vehicular assault.
More than 5,100 comments have been submitted to the Flathead National Forest about the project.
The Missoula County Attorney's Office is reviewing the case and will decide if any criminal charges are filed.
Deputies responded to an assault at the 5600 block of Donovan Creek Road in Clinton on Sunday just after noon.
A fugitive fleeing law enforcement was shot and killed Wednesday morning by officers after a foot pursuit in Montana.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks confirmed Wednesday morning that the woman was licensed to hunt wolves.
Coty D. Neagle, 44, is charged with one count of assault on a minor and one count of attempted aggravated animal cruelty, both felonies.
Although state law does not require federal investigators to obtain approval from local law enforcement to conduct operations, the agents left the fairgrounds "reluctantly" and without issue.
Eight brand-new one-bedroom condos near downtown Missoula will be sold for $299,000 apiece to people making at or below 120% of Area Median Income.
The megafire has scorched more than 130,000 acres so far and three people have died during firefighting efforts.