3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $486,500

BELGIAN FLOOR PLAN. TO BE BUILT! Are you ready to hang your hat with easy livin? If so, Cowboy Flats is the place for you! Maintenance free living all on one level. The open & functional design provides lots of light, high end finishes, privacy from neighbors, and close to the heart of Missoula. Additional floorplans available. Reserve your lot today!For more information contact The Bryan Team 406-329-2011 or your real estate professional. View More