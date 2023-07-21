This charming, soon to be finished home is located in the sought after 44 Ranch development and offers an amazing opportunity to live in a fantastic neighborhood. This 3 bed, 2 bath home is located only 10 minutes from North Reserve shopping, 15 minutes from downtown Missoula, and just 12 minutes from the airport. The house is also situated in the Hellgate Elementary School District, making it a great choice for families. A 5.73-acre park with a water feature, pond, and more is just a short walk away from the house, providing plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation and relaxation. The finishes in the house are tasteful, yet simple, giving you the flexibility to customize the space to suit your needs. The garage is spacious, offering ample room for parking and storage. Overall, this is an incredible Montana home that offers a lot of value. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make it yours! *Photos are of a similar build* Home is still under construction and is expected to be finished before September 1st, 2023.