Nestled in the desirable 44 Ranch development, this charming upcoming home offers a chance to be part of a fantastic neighborhood. Boasting 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms this soon-to-be completed home has ample space. It's conveniently located just 10 minutes from North Reserve shopping, 15 minutes from downtown Missoula, and a quick 12 minutes from the airport, and is in the Hellgate Elementary School District. A 5.73-acre park featuring a water element and pond is a brief walk away, perfect for outdoor leisure. The interior features tasteful yet simple finishes, granting you the freedom to tailor the space to your liking. The two car insulated garage easily accommodates parking and storage. In sum, this Montana gem provides excellent value???don't pass up the opportunity to make it your own! *Photos of the interior are of a similar build, not the actual listing* Home is under construction as of 8/11/2023, with an expected completion date of 9/11/2023.