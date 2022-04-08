3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $489,000

Great opportunity for new construction, one level living in a serene setting, surrounded by mature pine trees, with paved roads in the Turah Meadows Subdivision. This new built home by O & O Builders features a 3 bedroom, 2 bath open floor-plan with vaulted ceilings, plank flooring, and backs up to common area. Turah Meadows has a rural setting yet only 15 minutes to downtown Missoula, situated near the Clark Fork River with convenient access to hunting, fishing, biking, hiking and other recreation opportunities Missoula has to offer. Turah Meadows boasts 20 acres of common area, HOA, community sewer and water for a reasonable monthly fee of $85.All these amenities and easy access to I90 providing a short commute to Missoula International Airport make this neighborhood truly desirabl