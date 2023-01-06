3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $489,900

ALMOST NEW....single family home in Hellgate Village offers low maintenance living adjacent to the common area. This well appointed home features an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops accented by two-story ceilings and two-car garage on the main level. The second level offers a second story deck with great views to the east, perfect for morning coffee overlooking the common area. All three bedrooms and full bath finish off the second level. High-quality contemporary finishes have been selected for the interior giving this home a clean modern feel. Home is also located in the Hellgate Elementary School District. For more info text: BRE to: 59559. For additional details call Jeremy Williams @ 406-926-6767 or your Real Estate professional.