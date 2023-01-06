ALMOST NEW....single family home in Hellgate Village offers low maintenance living adjacent to the common area. This well appointed home features an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops accented by two-story ceilings and two-car garage on the main level. The second level offers a second story deck with great views to the east, perfect for morning coffee overlooking the common area. All three bedrooms and full bath finish off the second level. High-quality contemporary finishes have been selected for the interior giving this home a clean modern feel. Home is also located in the Hellgate Elementary School District. For more info text: BRE to: 59559. For additional details call Jeremy Williams @ 406-926-6767 or your Real Estate professional.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $489,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The site is being paid for by federal American Rescue Plan Act funds and was set up by Missoula County, the city, United Way of Missoula County and HOPE Rescue Mission.
430 people die every year from carbon monoxide poisoning in the United States.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after he collapsed on the field Monday night, the NFL said, and Buffalo'…
A restaurant in downtown Missoula announced they're starting a late-night breakfast service on the weekends. Also, there's been a big economic rebound in the area this year.
The draft bill was requested by Sen. Keith Regier and contains falsehoods and stereotypes toward Native people.
Thousands of acres of former industrial timber lands near Missoula prized for recreation and public land access are now public lands themselves.
“If the reservations want to say they are independent countries … but they want a lot of handouts, why are we counting their ballots?” said an aide to Rep. Mitchell.
The report, released earlier this month, ranks cities and towns based on arts providers and community and government support.
Update: Family of Bills' Damar Hamlin releases statement, expresses gratitude for outpouring of support
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The decision to withdraw has financial and logistical consequences for the state and could prompt criminal jurisdiction over tribal members on the Flathead Reservation to change hands.