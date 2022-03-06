Wonderful single family home in central Missoula. This 1960 built remodeled home features two levels of living. Main floor offers large primary bedroom w/ half bath, two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. Large living room with wood floors, brick fireplace and big window over looking the front yard. Spacious galley kitchen with newer appliances opens to living room and dining room. Newer appliances, dishwasher, range, refrigerator, and oven. Unique wood accents on staircase and built in bookcase. Lower level offers 3 bonus rooms and a full remodeled bathroom. Additional living room downstairs with brick fireplace. Private large fenced back yard with mature landscaping and patio with pergola. Close to parks, restaurants, bus line, and Southgate Mall.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $489,900
