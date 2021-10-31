3 bedroom, 2 bath hollywood elite home across the street for 5 acre park in Hellgate School District. Nice kitchen open to dining area with large island with storage, stainless steel sink and laminate flooring. Two bedroom and full bath on main floor along with living room with lots of light. Upstairs is a large family room and master bedroom and 3/4 master bath. Master bedroom has 3 closets. Outside features a large covered front deck, privacy fenced backyard, and large patio.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $499,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
HaHaax Vielle was given a nine-month suspended sentence.
Aisha D. Gregerson, 27, is charged with one felony count of criminal possession with intent to distribute.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide after a police chase last week killed a 17-year-old teenager.
The building permit calls for a $2.4 million remodel.
An investigation has been launched after a police chase on Saturday evening in Missoula ended in a man dying.
Raymond C. Ross, 42, is charged with felony strangulation, a first offense, and misdemeanor partner or family member assault, also a first offense.
TDS Metrocom wants to spend $46 million to build a fiber-optic network in Missoula. They would be Spectrum's first head-to-head competitor.
State inspectors found staff had done nothing to supervise a girl at Reflections Academy who told employees she felt suicidal on the day of her death.
A project to build 70 permanently affordable homes on Missoula's Northside is still moving forward and more designs have been released.
Last week at a Missoula County health board meeting, local officials complained that the state had not distributed any of the money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act for contact tracing and testing.