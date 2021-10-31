3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $499,900

3 bedroom, 2 bath hollywood elite home across the street for 5 acre park in Hellgate School District. Nice kitchen open to dining area with large island with storage, stainless steel sink and laminate flooring. Two bedroom and full bath on main floor along with living room with lots of light. Upstairs is a large family room and master bedroom and 3/4 master bath. Master bedroom has 3 closets. Outside features a large covered front deck, privacy fenced backyard, and large patio.