3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $499,900

Location, Location, Location! This turn-key Pleasant View home is nestled on a corner lot backing the neighborhood park! The curb appeal is so welcoming with the covered wrap around porch with stone accent pillars and low maintenance composite decking. The 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,660 +/- sq ft home built in 2005, offers tasteful upgrades such as laminate wood flooring throughout the main floor & fresh interior paint. The main level features vaulted ceilings in the living room, spacious dining area and a nice sized kitchen that boasts plenty of cabinet and counter space with breakfast bar. The main level master suite features two generous closets and a barn door that opens to the main floor bath. Call Jennifer Peacock 406.546.6343 or your real estate professional.

