This is the one you've been waiting for. This warm 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath home with over 1600 sq feet makes you feel at home the moment you walk in. Located in Pleasant View this home leaves little left to be desired. Main floor is open and inviting with new flooring, paint and recessed lighting. There is a half bathroom and access to both the attached garage and patio off of the dining area. Upstairs has the oversized Master Bedroom of ones dreams with double closets. 2 additional large bedrooms and another full bath. The house has A/C which has felt like both a necessity and luxury the last few years. The back yard features a cedar privacy fence, under ground sprinklers and raised garden beds. In front is Trex patio area. The views are spectacular from almost every room in the house.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $499,999
