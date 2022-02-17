3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $500,000

Welcome home to easy living in the coveted Lewis & Clark neighborhood of Missoula, MT! Centrally located to all things Missoula, this remodeled home is just waiting for you! You'll love the location and mature landscaping and once inside you'll be amazed by the open floor plan and comfortable, inviting feel! Features include a fantastic kitchen with hard surface countertops on the oversized island & stainless steel appliances, an awesome dining/office/bonus area off the living room, and main level living for the large primary bedroom and 2 more bedrooms. The large fenced yard is complete with underground sprinklers and a nice patio. Don't miss this amazing opportunity to live in one of the most desirable locations in town! Call Mike Kaptur 406-546-6579 or your real estate professional.