 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Missoulian is partnering with Local Bounti who is sponsoring 625 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $502,190

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $502,190

*New home under construction* Enjoy 5.5% interest rate on select quick move-in homes OR save $20,000 now through Jan. 31st! No construction loan needed! The 1235 square foot Clearwater proves that a mid-size home can be more than it appears. Vaulted ceilings span the dining room as well as the spacious living room. An optional partition can separate these rooms for private dining and living spaces. The kitchen provides ample counter space and cupboard storage is uniquely positioned in the front of the home. The main suite is expansive, features two spacious closets and an ensuite with dual vanity. Sharing the second bathroom, the other two bedrooms are sizable, one providing an oversized closet while the other may be converted into an optional den.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Deadly cold descends upon Montana

Deadly cold descends upon Montana

Wednesday night could be one of the coldest ever recorded in Montana as a blast of arctic air grips the state with deadly low temperatures.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News