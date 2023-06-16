*New construction. * *Photos are of similar homes. Contact us for specific finishes.* Save up to $20,000 on select move-in ready or available to build homes. The Durham makes every bit of its 1323 square feet, offering great comfort in a modestly sized single level plan. Featuring an alley-access garage, the home has extraordinary street appeal. The spacious living room that adjoins the dining room, and the efficiently planned kitchen boasts ample counter space and cupboard storage. An expansive main suite features a dual vanity bathroom and a generous closet. While the other two sizeable bedrooms—one of which may be converted into an optional den—boast large closets and share the second bathroom. It’s no surprise this home is as popular as ever. Located in the highly desirable 44 Ranch and the Hellgate Elementary and Big Sky High School district! Please contact Hannah Appelhans at 406-905-0730 or your real estate professional.