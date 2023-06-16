*New home under construction. Photos are of similar homes. Contact us for specific finishes. *Save up to $20,000* on select move-in ready or available to build homes. The Durham makes every bit of its 1,323 square feet, offering great comfort in a modestly sized single level plan. Featuring an alley-access garage, the home has extraordinary street appeal. The spacious living room that adjoins the dining room, and the efficiently planned kitchen boasts ample counter space and cupboard storage. An expansive main suite features a dual vanity bathroom and a generous closet. While the other two sizeable bedrooms boast large closets and share the second bathroom. It’s no surprise this home is as popular as ever. 44 Ranch is a very desirable community located in the Hellgate Elementary and Big Sky High School districts! Please contact Hannah Appelhans at 406-905-0730 or your real estate professional.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $504,717
