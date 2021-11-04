 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $509,000

Single level living at it's finest! This no step entry home offers a spacious living room with a cozy fireplace and rich rough hewn hardwood floors, accentuated by crown molding, with views to your landscaped backyard and patio. The kitchen displays granite countertops, hickory cabinetry, pantry and a gas range. The dining area welcomes you with uplifting natural light thanks to 3 surround windows. The large master boasts a soaking tub, separate shower, dual vanities, granite, and a large walk in closet. A covered patio is accessed by both the dining room and master bedroom giving a private courtyard feel. The professionally landscaped yard features rock, perennials, u/g sprinklers and fencing. Contact MerriLee Valentine at 306-370-4984 or your Real Estate Professional for a showing.

