This completely charming “old farmhouse" home is located in the Orchard Homes neighborhood of Missoula situated on a beautiful 0.68-acre lot, just steps from the Clark Fork River Trail System. The large lot with no covenants allows for a multitude of possibilities. The warm and inviting interior features 1,582 (+/-) square feet of living space, with two main-level bedrooms and a large upper-level bedroom (may be non-conforming). Hardwood flooring throughout, arched doorways, and a remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and stone counters and views out on to the back covered patio. The bathroom has a luxurious walk in shower and bidet toilet. All furnishings transfer with the home. The exterior features bright, cheery stucco and a park-like setting, with plenty of room for a garden or additional outdoor living space. The property also has the potential to be developed with a shop or additional home. There is a limited edition Airstream that could stay for an additional purchase amount to build out your future airbnb business. The carport adds a small workspace or storage for lawn maintenance equipment. The garden shed across the property could also double as a “playhouse’. Plenty of room with lots of options. Conveniently located off of 3rd Street, with easy access to recreation, bus routes, local farms, and greenhouses. It is also a short drive to the Missoula County Big Sky Park and Community Hospital. For more information, please contact Annelise Hedahl at 406-546-6979, or your real estate professional.