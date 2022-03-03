3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $510,000

This immaculate one-owner home offers one level living in the desirable Orchard Homes area convenient to all of Missoula. With 3 bedrooms (including a large owner's suite) plus a bonus room/office and 2.5 bathrooms, utility room off the double attached garage... this is a great floor plan. The open living space and kitchen is a highlight as well and opens to the patio and fenced back yard. Take a look while it lasts!