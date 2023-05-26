Welcome to Remington Flats! Experience the perfect blend of style, comfort and convenience. This new construction townhome features: Quartz CounterTops - Stained Alder Trim - Modern Electric Fireplace - Tile Shower in the Master / Glass Shower Door - Painted Cabinets - 12 foot privacy fence - LVP throughout the main level and bathrooms - Landscaped Front and Side Yard - Central Air Conditioning - Gas Forced Air - Ring Doorbell - Smart Home Thermostat - Large Backyard - Chef Kitchen / Eat in Bar. Construction is starting soon! Ask about other available units in Remington Flats and financing options including down payment assistance and rate buydown for qualified buyers. For more information text: “remington” to 59559. For additional details call Jeremy Williams @406-926-6767 or your Real Estate professional. Welcome to Remington Flats, the epitome of modern living in Missoula, Montana! Coming soon, we are excited to present this exquisite new townhome, offering an impressive 1500+ sq ft of well-designed living space. Experience the perfect blend of style, comfort, and convenience. Upon entering, you'll be greeted by a bright and airy ambiance, thanks to the abundance of natural light. The open-concept layout seamlessly connects the living, dining, and kitchen areas, creating an inviting space for relaxation and socializing. The kitchen is a chef's dream, featuring stunning quartz countertops that offer both functionality and elegance, while in the living area the electric fireplace adds a cozy element. Stay comfortable all year round with the gas forced air heat and central air conditioning, allowing you to control the temperature to suit your preferences. Indulge in the luxurious tile master shower with a sleek glass door, providing a spa-like experience within the comfort of your own home. Equipped with a Smart Honeywell thermostat and a Ring doorbell, you'll have advanced technology at your fingertips, allowing for convenient and secure living. Enjoy the convenience of front and side yard landscaping, ensuring a well-maintained exterior without the hassle. The large back yard offers plenty of space for outdoor activities and relaxation, where you can create lasting memories with family and friends. Renderings represent the floor plan only and may not represent final specs of the home please call the Listing Agent for the complete package.