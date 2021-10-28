 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $510,800

Welcome to the impressive and conveniently located neighborhood, Turah Meadows. Only a few minutes to downtown Missoula, This home offers 1826 sq ft of finished smart and stylish living space within a serene setting, surrounded by mature pine trees, paved roads, and walking trails. Over 20 acres of common area in close proximity to the Clark Fork River make this neighborhood truly desirable. This floor plan features 3 bed, 2 bath, with bonus room, and tile accents throughout the bathrooms and utility room, granite or quartz kitchen countertops with under counter-mounted sinks and full-height kitchen backsplash, hard surface flooring in the kitchen, hallways, and great room, and a kitchen island complemented by pendant lighting.

