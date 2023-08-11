*New construction home* Photos are of similar homes. Contact us for specific finishes. *Save up to $20,000* on select move-in ready or available to build homes. The 1235 square foot Clearwater proves that a mid-size home can be more than it appears. Vaulted ceilings span the dining room as well as the spacious living room. The kitchen provides ample counter space and cupboard storage is uniquely positioned in the front of the home. The main suite is expansive and features two spacious closets and an ensuite with dual vanity. Sharing the second bathroom, the other two bedrooms are sizable, and one provides an oversized closet! Just minutes from Missoula, this new community will offer walking trails and multiple parks, and it is located in the highly sought-after Frenchtown School District!