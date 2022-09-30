3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $513,990

*NEW* To be built. Alternative floor plans available: Clearwater, Hudson, Orchard, Snowbrush, Orchard Encore and Waterbrook. Get up to $20k to help you get into your dream home now through Oct. 31st! Construction loan not needed!Welcome to O'Keefe Ranch Estates! The 1408 square-foot Edgewood is a mid-sized home catering to those who value both comfort and efficiency in a single-level home. An award-winning designed kitchen, featuring a breakfast bar and ample counter space, overlooks both the spacious living and dining rooms. The separate main suite affords you privacy and features two large closets in addition to a dual vanity ensuite. The two sizable bedrooms - one of which may be used as an optional den - share a full bathroom and complete this design-smart home plan.