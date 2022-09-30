 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $513,990

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $513,990

*NEW* To be built. Alternative floor plans available: Clearwater, Hudson, Orchard, Snowbrush, Orchard Encore and Waterbrook. Get up to $20k to help you get into your dream home now through Oct. 31st! Construction loan not needed!Welcome to O'Keefe Ranch Estates! The 1408 square-foot Edgewood is a mid-sized home catering to those who value both comfort and efficiency in a single-level home. An award-winning designed kitchen, featuring a breakfast bar and ample counter space, overlooks both the spacious living and dining rooms. The separate main suite affords you privacy and features two large closets in addition to a dual vanity ensuite. The two sizable bedrooms - one of which may be used as an optional den - share a full bathroom and complete this design-smart home plan.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News