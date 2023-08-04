Welcome to 4810 Giada Drive in the Hellgate Gardens! Step inside this newer modern home and be greeted by a welcoming atmosphere. With thoughtfully designed living spaces, this residence offers a perfect blend of functionality and style. The interior features a spacious 3bd/2.5ba layout allowing for seamless movement between rooms. The primary bedroom is located on the upper level with stunning views of the mountains and sunsets. It includes two closets and ensuite bathroom. On the upper level you will find a full guest bathroom and two additional bedrooms. The modern kitchen is open to the dining room and living room. Ample natural light filters through the home providing warmth and ambiance. Outside, there's nicely constructed landscaping, patio for entertaining or relaxing and pathway to the double car garage. Whether it's enjoying a morning coffee on the patio or hosting a summer barbecue, this fully fenced backyard offers endless possibilities. Adding to the allure of this property is its prime location, a large open common area space for picnics and activities and the Garden City Harvest Community Garden, which is available for the residents in the neighborhood. Recreational activities, shopping and restaurants are nearby for easy access. Last, Hellgate Elementary and Middle school are across the street. To schedule a showing please call or text Brittni Hertz at 406-546-8904 or your real estate professional.